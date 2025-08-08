The Berwick Old Bridge has re-opened to traffic following the completion of a major restoration scheme.

The £3.54million project to restore the bridge, which started in 2020, was initiated, managed and funded by Northumberland County Council to protect the Grade I structure for generations to come.

Since then, teams of engineers have been working on the specialist restoration – with activity organised into several separate phases of work spanning over five years to take account of the weather, environmental and regulatory constraints.

There was also a pause for the bridge’s 400th anniversary celebrations in August 2024.

From left, Coun Nicole Brooke, Coun Georgina Hill and Coun Glen Sanderson at Berwick Old Bridge.

The iconic bridge, which replaced an existing wooden bridge, was originally built in the 1600s by a team led by James Burrell out of red sandstone.

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “All those centuries ago, workers might still have been talking about the Spanish Armada just 20 years or so before, or the Mayflower with 102 Pilgrims that set sail for the New World when the bridge was being built.

“They would not know that in less than 40 years, England would become embroiled in the bloody Civil War.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first refurbishment of the bridge since it was built 401 years ago and what has been really great is that many of the stone suppliers and skilled stonemasons involved in its restoration are from the local area in Berwick and Tweedmouth.

“The Old Bridge is over 1,000ft long, 17ft wide and has 15 spans or arches, so its restoration was never going to be a quick or easy process. However, it is now in fantastic condition.

“I am delighted the council, our partners, local craftsmen and businesses, and the patient people of Berwick have all played a part in ensuring it is preserved for the next 400 years.”

The renovation of the iconic crossing needed Scheduled Monument Consent from Historic England to allow the works to begin.

Work included the full reconstruction of the road, down to barrel arch depth, and waterproofing the bridge deck. Work then progressed to the refurbishment of the whole bridge structure – including below the water level. New LED lighting was also installed and footways relayed.

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill said: “It is brilliant that the maintenance and restoration of the Old Bridge is now complete and full access has been restored.

“Residents have had to be patient during these works and we are grateful to them. The project, of course, was absolutely necessary to secure the Old Bridge’s future.”

The working method for the replacement of stone was as historically accurate as possible and samples of replacement stone and examples of the mortar pointing were provided to Historic England for approval before work began.

Local ward councillor Nicole Brooke added: “The bridge has such a rich history spanning centuries. It was once a key part of the Great North Road connecting London and Edinburgh, and more recently in 2018 it was featured in the Netflix Hollywood blockbuster The Outlaw King which portrayed the life of Robert the Bruce.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard through all weathers to painstakingly preserve it.”