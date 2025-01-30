Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date when Berwick’s oldest bridge will re-open to traffic has been revealed by Northumberland County Council.

Further restoration works at Berwick Old Bridge, a Scheduled and Grade I Listed structure, started last year with complex masonry repairs to the elevations and arch barrels taking place.

The Northumberland County Council renovation on the iconic crossing needed Scheduled Monument Consent from Historic England to allow the works to begin.

Teams of engineers have been working throughout on the restoration, which was paused briefly for the bridge’s 400th anniversary celebrations last August.

Coun Catherine Seymour and county council cabinet member Coun John Riddle at Berwick Old Bridge.

The local authority has announced this week that the bridge will be open for all traffic on March 14.

There will be one more phase to complete later in the year, with timings still to be confirmed as planning for it continues.

During this final phase of activity, it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicles – but pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained while the work is on-going.

A county council spokesperson said: “Berwick Old Bridge will be open for all traffic on March 14, 2025, with detailed planning on-going for the final phase of the works.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “It has been frustrating for residents and businesses, especially on Bridge Street, whilst closed for restoration and there have been delays due to weather and extra disrepair found – but this is not unusual in heritage structures, especially one that is 400 years old.

“This was necessary work though and I am grateful to the County Council for funding this project to the tune of £2.5million at the last count.”