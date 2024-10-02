Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Berwick county councillor has renewed her criticism of Scottish Power’s performance, which she has described as “woeful”.

Last November, Coun Georgina Hill raised her concerns at a meeting of Northumberland County Council.

The independent member for Berwick East complained that residents were having to wait months for street lighting repairs and deadlines were constantly being missed.

Specific areas in her ward that were mentioned included Northumberland Road, Sunnyside and Highcliffe.

Coun Georgina Hill.

Pointing out that Scottish Power’s net profits were £487million the previous year, she asked the leader of the local authority, Glen Sanderson, for assistance with raising the concerns with the energy company as Scottish local authorities had taken this up with them after poor experiences north of the border.

Further issues have been raised with her over the last few months and this has led her to once again contact Scottish Power and the council administration in relation to its performance and also make a fresh public statement.

She said: “Just the latest example of Scottish Power’s poor performance is the two street lights off in Main Street, Tweedmouth.

“Northumberland County Council contacted Scottish Power in July about a power source issue there. Scottish Power gave a deadline of early August and, with depressing predictability, this has still not been resolved.

“Its performance continues to be woeful and, with the company's eye-watering profits, it is simply not acceptable.”

The SP Energy Networks business at Scottish Power provides power on behalf of supply companies through a network of cables and power lines that it owns and maintains.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “We’re committed to providing our customers and communities with the best service possible.

“To help provide a swifter response to streetlighting repairs in the Northumberland County Council area, we’ve brought in two additional excavation contractors and are working to progress outstanding repairs.

“Our contractor is currently applying for the necessary permits to undertake the works and traffic management needed to complete the repairs on Tweedmouth Main Street as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”