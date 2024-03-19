Berwick councillor visits Merit's factory to see progress on modules for town's new £35m hospital
The update for the scheme, which Northumberland County Council has contributed to through a loan, included information about the built-in healthcare facilities that included infection control, assessibility and technique designs developed for zero carbon emissions.
Coun Catherine Seymour said: “The pre-assembled modules and pods are massive and it will be quite a sight to see them transported through our town, which will need careful planning.
“I have been assured that all factors have been taken into consideration for safe delivery on site and some practice runs are to take place in April.
“The completion date to have our top-notch new hospital in place to last for generations is scheduled for summer 2025.
“It was also good to hear about the employment and apprenticeships that Merit offers and other fine projects in the works.”