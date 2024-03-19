Coun Catherine Seymour recently visited Merit’s factory in Cramlington.

The update for the scheme, which Northumberland County Council has contributed to through a loan, included information about the built-in healthcare facilities that included infection control, assessibility and technique designs developed for zero carbon emissions.

Coun Catherine Seymour said: “The pre-assembled modules and pods are massive and it will be quite a sight to see them transported through our town, which will need careful planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have been assured that all factors have been taken into consideration for safe delivery on site and some practice runs are to take place in April.

“The completion date to have our top-notch new hospital in place to last for generations is scheduled for summer 2025.