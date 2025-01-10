Berwick councillor says dualling of A1 in Northumberland should be reconsidered on safety grounds
Isabel Hunter, who represents the Berwick West with Ord ward, was speaking after it was revealed that £68.4million had already been spent on the scheme despite the fact construction had not begun when the project was abandoned. She said that Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander’s comment that it was poor value for money was “very disappointing”.
She added: “It may not be classed as value for money now. However, a high level of funding has already been spent on the project.
“What value does the Government place on people’s lives?
“The dualling of the A1 should be reconsidered on safety grounds. I personally think the safety of every road user is important, as many different modes of transport use the A1 and it is the main route between England and Scotland.”
