The hoped for scheme, which will cost approximately £120,000, is for the road that runs alongside and behind the Londis store in the Highcliffe estate, Spittal.

County councillors can submit three priorities within their wards to be considered for the annual LTP, which forms part of the local authority’s annual budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, has included this Highcliffe road in her LTP priorities and is optimistic.

A section of the road in the Highcliffe estate, Spittal, that will be fully resurfaced if it is part of the next Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan.

She said: “This road is on the draft LTP list, which is awaiting sign off, so I am confident as I can be that it will finally be resurfaced in the upcoming financial year.

“Of course, we all want every damaged road done at once but it simply isn’t possible with the resources available so the county council, as with other local authorities, have to work on a priority system and it involves both demonstrating a compelling case and quite a fight to get anything on the LTP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am grateful to Sue and other residents who have really helped highlight just how bad this road is and council officers who have inspected it, carried out temporary repairs and supported the case for a full resurface.”