Berwick councillor launches attack on Reform after expulsion from party

A Northumberland county councillor has slammed the local Reform UK group after she was kicked out of the party for challenging the local leadership.

Berwick North councillor Nicole Brooke confirmed the party whip had been withdrawn and said she wanted to set out “her side of the story” after she was removed from the party on Friday.

Coun Brooke was suspended by Reform on September 29 pending an investigation alongside fellow councillor Patrick Lambert, with the party citing a breach of council group rules “in a manner that could be detrimental to the party’s interests”. The Local Democracy Reporting Service now understands that the alleged breach related to a challenge against the local party’s leadership.

In a statement, Coun Brooke said the group’s performance on Northumberland County Council had been “disappointing” and that residents “deserved better”.

Berwick North councillor Nicole Brooke, who has been expelled from Reform UK

She said: “I was recently suspended from the party, pending an internal investigation into my conduct. Until now, I’ve remained silent – not because I had nothing to say, but because I was respecting the ongoing process and the limitations placed on me during that time.

“I have now been informed that the investigation has concluded and a Reform UK Disciplinary Panel has decided to withdraw the whip and remove me from the party. I want to take this opportunity to set out my side of the story.

“You don’t need to be deeply involved in local politics to know that Reform UK made a significant breakthrough at Northumberland County Council in May 2025. We became the second-largest party and the official opposition, while winning the popular vote.

“We were only a thousand or so votes shy – countywide – of taking control of the council, only to be held back by the “first past the post” system. That momentum, however, has not been maintained.

“Since May, Reform UK’s performance at the council has been disappointing. From motions that attracted widespread ridicule to misguided attacks on respected organisations like the RNLI, and statements in the chamber that veered into conspiratorial territory – our group has not lived up to voters’ expectations.

“This is not what the people of Northumberland voted for, and they deserve better.

“There are many decent, hardworking councillors in the Reform UK group. Unfortunately, under the current leadership, Reform UK’s group at County Hall has floundered.

“Reform UK is the only group in the county currently moving backwards – and the responsibility for that falls squarely at the feet of the local group leadership.”

There was considerable speculation among opposing councillors that a vote of no confidence was held in the party’s leadership last month. The Local Democracy Reporting Service put these claims to Reform UK Northumberland, and they were denied.

Coun Brooke said no formal vote ever took place, but that a “significant majority” of Reform councillors agreed change was needed.

She continued: “Sixteen councillors – well over the number required for a majority – supported a collective letter calling for a formal process to elect a new leader to be initiated.

“That letter, which I sent to Reform UK HQ and which was co-signed and sent in good faith, was to seek advice on how to begin an internal, procedural discussion about leadership. I did not act alone, nor did I seek to position myself for leadership.

“I was simply the messenger and the point of contact. Following advice from HQ, we arranged a meeting at Ashington Cricket Club to hold a vote.

“Again, this was a group effort – I simply coordinated the communication. On the morning of the meeting, I was suspended from the party.”

The official reasons given By Reform for Coun Brooke’s suspension were:

Sending a letter claiming to be signed by 15 other councillors

Trying to organise a meeting at short notice in order to hold a vote of no confidence in the group leader

Coun Brooke said she had not seen the internal party rules governing procedures around no confidence votes. An email sent by a party organiser containing the rules seen by the LDRS, was sent to Coun Brooke’s personal email address – the councillor claimed this inbox wasn’t monitored and questioned why the information wasn’t addressed to her county councillor email account.

Coun Brooke added: “In hindsight, my colleagues and I could have handled things more carefully. We are, after all, recently elected councillors finding our feet. But the central issue remains: this situation was triggered by a breakdown in leadership and was compounded by an absent, disinterested head office.

“There is no scandal here – just a group of committed local councillors attempting to improve the performance of their party and better serve their residents.

“If I am guilty of anything, it is of caring about the future of Reform UK in Northumberland and wanting to ensure that the residents of Berwick North – and the wider county – are represented by a party that takes its responsibilities seriously.

“I wish my former colleagues all the best. I hope Reform UK continues to professionalise and grow into the force for positive change that so many people believe it can be. And I sincerely hope that lessons are learned from this episode on all sides – for the good of the party, the council and, most importantly, the public we serve.

“To the future, I will remain the elected Northumberland County Councillor for Berwick North, sitting as a non-aligned independent councillor, working hard for the residents of Berwick North.”

Coun Brooke was elected in May with a majority of just four votes, defeating Tory incumbent Catherine Seymour. Reform initially won 23 seats, behind the Tories on 26.

Responding to Coun Brooke’s statement, a Reform UK spokesman said: “Councillor Brooke was expelled from Reform UK for knowingly disregarding the rules and misusing people’s signatures which the party’s discipline committee decided posed a risk of serious damage to the party’s local credibility.”

It was also pointed out that Coun Brooke was given a week to reply to the accusations following her suspension, and did so. Her response was considered by the Reform UK committee as part of the decision making process.