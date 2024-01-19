A county councillor has claimed that as many as 30 recovering drug addicts in the Berwick area have died over the past decade as she questioned the effectiveness of mental health services.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council, Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill said she had been told by a resident that as many as 30 people accessing drug recovery services in the area had died over the past 10 years.

In the full council meeting, Coun Hill had raised the question of mental health provision in the Berwick region after being contacted by residents.

Addressing cabinet member for adult services Coun Wendy Pattison, she said: “What is your honest assessment of the availability and effectiveness of mental health support services in the Berwick area?”

Coun Georgina Hill.

Coun Pattison replied: “One in four people in the UK have experienced mental health difficulties in the last year, so your question is important.

“Our assessment is there is a strong offer of mental health support in Berwick that measures up well compared to support across the county and across the region.

“CNTW [Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust] have a centre in Berwick providing lots of services. Let’s not forget the fantastic work of the voluntary sector.

“We think there is a good range of support available, but we will always look to improve our offer alongside partners, and welcome feedback from you and other members.”

Coun Hill asked Coun Pattison to visit the town to hear feedback on services in the local area directly from residents.

She said: “After listening to feedback from residents, I can’t share that optimistic view about the effectiveness. A resident has told me that at least 30 people that they know of have died in drug recovery in the last decade.

“Another asked to be referred to group therapy, and was told it is only available in Morpeth and Cramlington. Given that, would you be willing to come to Berwick and meet with residents to discuss this further?”