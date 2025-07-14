Detailed design options for the multi-million-pound investment into Berwick Academy have gone on display for the first time.

More than 150 people came through the doors during the community event at Berwick Academy to see the different options available.

Feedback from the event will help shape the outline business case that is being prepared for the council’s cabinet and will contain final recommendations for the project.

The council has committed more than £50million to schools in north Northumberland as part of its major investment in education across the county.

A CGI of how the new Berwick Academy could look.

This involves the transition of the area’s first schools and Berwick Academy into primary schools and a secondary school, along with the creation of more specialist, post-16 and community facilities.

The council is also in discussions with the Department for Education (DfE) about it contributing £13million towards replacing the outdated academy buildings.

There have been differing views among Labour and Conservative politicians about when this funding can be pledged. North Northumberland MP David Smith (Labour) said the DfE is unable to award funding until it has a business case.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson (Conservative), the council’s cabinet member for inspiring young people, has argued that former Hexham MP Guy Opperman was able to secure funding for the new Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham when that project was at the same stage as Berwick is currently.

In relation to the community event, he said: “We’d like to thank all those who took the time to come and see these initial designs from our technical advisors who have been working closely with us and the school to bring our vision for Berwick Academy to life.

“There was some really positive comments received and all the feedback will contribute to the final recommendations made in the outline business case.”

Speaking before the community event took place, Ben Ryder, Berwick Academy headteacher, said: “This is an exciting milestone in the journey of transforming our vision for Berwick Academy into reality.

“A lot of work has been taking place behind the scenes to develop these designs and we’re looking forward to sharing them with the whole community and to hear their views.”

For those unable to make it along to the drop in, the designs are available to view, along with an online survey, at https://nland.cc/BerwickPartnership