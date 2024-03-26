Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The referendum returned a majority vote (84.5%) in favour of Northumberland County Council using the Belford Neighbourhood Plan to help decide planning applications in their parish.

Planning decisions in the parish will be made in line with policies in the plan, unless ‘material considerations’ indicate otherwise.

The plan was prepared by Belford Parish Council with the help of the local community and were supported throughout the process by the county council’s neighbourhood planning team.

It seeks to address issues local people have identified as important in their area.

These include defining a settlement boundary for Belford village within which development would be supported, promoting high quality design and protection for valued green spaces and community facilities that contribute to the vitality of the area.

An ‘area of valued landscape’ has been defined whose special features should be taken into account in decisions on planning applications. There are policies to promote rural businesses and support for commercial development in Belford village centre.

Recognising its rich historic environment, the plan supports measures to conserve or enhance the Conservation Area of Belford Village.

The Belford Neighbourhood Plan will now go forward to be formally adopted or 'made' by the county council.