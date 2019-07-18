Belford housing plan receives mixed response
Plans for 37 new homes on the southern edge of Belford have received a mixed response from local residents.
An outline planning application to build on a site behind Sunnyhills Farmshop, off South Road, has been submitted by Durham-based property developers Islandshire Ltd.
A phased development of 27 self-build plots with a mix of two, three and five bedroom homes are envisaged, with an additional 10 affordable homes to be delivered in the first phase.
There have been 10 objections from local residents, many citing concerns about the proposed access on a sharp bend.
‘That junction is already a major hazard,’ writes Rogerson Road resident Kerry Noble.
Concerns have also been raised about an ‘overburdened’ sewage system, loss of privacy for residents on Rogerson Road and infilling the greenfield space between the village and South Meadows Caravan Park.
Belford Parish Council has also raised concerns about flooding in the area from previous developments, drainage problems and issues caused by additional traffic on a small road already used to access caravan park as well as homes and businesses.
After contacting Belford Medical Practice, Northumberland NHS Clinical Commissioning Group is also seeking a Section 106 developer contribution of £25,800 towards healthcare infrastructure should the scheme be approved.
However, there have also been four letters of support.
Among them, Catherine Armstrong writes: ‘We are perfectly located on a natural crossroads and to see people wanting to be part of, and invest their own capital, in our fabulous village is incredible.’
Others believe it is a way of retaining the services the village already has.
Planning consultant Tony Armstrong, in a report accompanying the application, states: ‘The proposed development provides a well-contained extension to Belford without any detrimental impact on residents, or on the character and appearance of the village and the adjoining landscape.
‘Indeed it appears to be the only logical area where development of this size can take place if Belford is to halt the recent decline experienced in its facilities, and meet the emerging development plan housing allocation.’