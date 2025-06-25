A milestone has been reached on a major scheme to improve travel infrastructure in Bedlington.

It comes after Northumberland County Council secured £14.7m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to upgrade active travel routes in the county.

In Bedlington, work is progressing on a 7km cycling and walking route from the west of the town to East Sleekburn, where several spurs will connect into schools, businesses and services.

The first phase is now well underway, with the stretches from Longmeadows to Alnwick Drive and Hazelmere Avenue to Glebe Road via Meadowdale School almost complete and already being well used.

Over the school summer holidays, teams will finish works outside West End First School and St Bennet Biscop Catholic Academy.

In parallel, works have started on the next phase of the scheme, from Glebe Road to Hassop Way.

Initial works include upgrading the area surrounding Glebe Road and improving the existing pedestrian and cycle crossing.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for the council’s Cycling & Walking Strategy, said: “It’s great to see this scheme making good progress and we know the first completed stretch is already proving popular.

“While this route will improve connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians to education, employment and local transport hubs, it will also improve safety for all other road users and improve the overall infrastructure in the area.”

Cllr Malcolm Robinson, Bedlington West, added: “Improving the area for everyone in Bedlington is really important and the route will bring a number of benefits.

“For example the route will connect the centre of the town to East Sleekburn, where massive investment is underway, increasing connectivity and boosting the local economy.”