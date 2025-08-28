The leader of Northumberland County Council has promised residents in Bedlington that the town’s new railway station will be opened as soon as possible.

Glen Sanderson said that the station – part of the new Northumberland Line – would likely be completed in the near future, meaning it would then only need to pass railway regulation checks.

It comes amid concerns over the timeline of the station after it was revealed an additional £37.9 million was needed to ensure the remaining stations are fully opened.

The council will fund £10 million while an additional £17 million has been pledged from the Department for Transport. The remaining £10.7 million has been requested from the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

A train passing through Northumberland Park on the Northumberland Line.

The rising costs were blamed on challenges around undiscovered mine workings and higher than expected costs around the acceleration of the already opened stations at Ashington, Newsham and Seaton Delaval to ensure they opened as early as possible.

Cllr Christine Taylor, who represents the Bedlington Central ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “I think people are disappointed because we have been pushing for investment in Bedlington and all we keep getting is ‘you have had £22 million on the trainline’ – now it needs more.

“Are we going to get that? Bebside is opening next and we’re pushed back. We are last for everything. Residents of Bedlington deserve better.

“I don’t think anybody thought it would need that amount of money – it’s a lot of money and Northumberland County Council are going to have to find that money.

“They have got to get his finished, because they can’t leave two stations closed. That would not go down well at all.”

Responding, Cllr Sanderson said: “I think it will only be a matter of weeks before the station will be open – certainly the construction will be completed.

“I’m very hopeful that we will have it open early in the new year. All the regulatory processes that it has to go through with the rail regulator is the bit that takes the time.

“They are due to come on site in October, so it is down to that. Nobody is at the back of the queue.

“This money is about making sure we get the job finished and up and running very soon. I really understand that Bedlington residents are disappointed that it has taken longer.

“We know the reasons and the challenges. It will be open in a matter of weeks – I promise.”