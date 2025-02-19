Senior highways officers at Northumberland County Council have admitted that the amount of funding received by the council’s urban areas for road repair compared to rural areas is ‘not quite right’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments came after councillors from Cramlington and Bedlington criticised their area’s allocation in the latest local transport plan.

The annual report, which sets out the amount of funding each area within the county will receive in the coming year, showed the area would receive signifcantly less than the larger rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley area will receive £650,000 for local roads maintaince schemes in 2025/26. In comparison, Tynedale will see £1.28 million, while North Northumberland will receive £1.37 million.

Concerns have been raised about potholes. Picture: Department for Transport.

The Cramlington area will also see less money for potholes – £415,000 compared to £510,000 for Tynedale and £545,000 for North Northumberland.

Speaking at a meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee, members criticised the funding allocation.

Bedlington’s Coun Christine Taylor said: “It is disappointing to see that there is just 0.8% of the budget coming to Bedlington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cramlington’s Coun Scott Lee added: “We are getting the lowest in the county for pothole repairs. Why is it the way you calculate the money always gives us the scraps from the table?”

It comes after councillors in Ashington and Blyth also criticised the amount of money they received. They argued that while the rural areas were larger, the south east of the county sees higher volumes of traffic as well as more large, heavy vehicles that put additional strain on road surfaces.

Highway asset manager Ian Raine admitted the department was looking into the way funding was allocated.

He said: “We’re not quite sure why it predominantly goes towards rural areas. It is something I’m moving onto when this programme is done, ready for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking at it. We’re aware that there has been a predominantly rural-urban split, which doesn’t seem quite right – but it is something we are looking into.”

Currently, highways projects are given a computer-generated score by analysing reports, data and other information to come up with a priority list of schemes. These schemes are then worked through via the local transport plan until the level of funding runs out.