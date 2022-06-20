Planners are recommending refusal of an application by the Beadnell Towers Hotel to keep the shipping container in its rear car park.

The timber-clad container, serving pizza and drinks, replaced a former store and smoking shelter as part of the hotel’s pandemic response in April 2021.

The intention was to provide a short-term flexible space to assist in the business’s recovery following the easing of lockdown restrictions and to ease the concerns of customers wishing to minimise potential risk of contracting Covid.

Beadnell Towers.

A planning report on behalf of Henson Property Northumberland Ltd goes on to outline the importance of retaining outdoor hospitality to ensure the viability of the business.

However, concerns have been raised by the council’s heritage conservation officer and Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership. Five letters of objection have also been submitted.

‘The development within the setting of the Grade II listed building has resulted in harm to its aesthetic significance,” states the building conservation officer. ‘No clear and convincing argument has been put forward to justify this.’

The AONB team state the ‘shipping container detracts from its setting and appears incongruous in the setting of the listed hotel and conservation area’.

Beadnell Parish Council made no objection but said it was aware of complaints surrounding local amenity and therefore suggested that a condition restricting opening times to 10pm daily be applied to any permission.

The application is due to be discussed by Northumberland County Council’s north area planning committee on Thursday.

Recommending refusal, Jon Sharp, senior planning officer, states: ‘Although the temporary nature of the proposal would mitigate the concerns highlighted in respect of its impact on the surrounding area, concerns remain regarding its impact on the designated heritage assets and the AONB.