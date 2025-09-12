The demolition of farm buildings on the Northumberland coast has been given the green light.

Old agricultural buildings which are no longer in use at Chester Hill Farm, near Belford, will be taken down.

An notification of prior approval application by Peter Brewis has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

A planning report on his behalf states: “The applicant will dismantle the structure, following which the site will be resurfaced and used as part of the farmyard.”

The application was approved with conditions including use of a building on site to be adapted as a ‘bat house’.

An ecological report has confirmed the presence of a maternity roost of Natterer’s bats and Common and Soprano Pipistrelle bats, along with day roosts of brown long eared bats and whiskered/Brandt’s bats.

Council ecologist Ann Francis reported: “The detailed mitigation includes the adaptation of an existing building on the same site to a ‘bat house’ with features which are suitable for use by the species recorded on the site at all stages of their life cycles.

"Research has shown that replacing roosts ‘like for like’ on the same site has the highest chance of success.”

There are key restrictions around the hibernation and maternity periods when bats are most vulnerable to disturbance.

Senior planning officer James Hudson, granting approval using delegated powers, reported: “The proposed method of demolition and site remediation are considered to be acceptable.”