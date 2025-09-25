Planning updates for the redevelopment of Berwick Barracks and the Old Brewery in Tweedmouth are including in the latest public notices.

An application seeking discharge of a condition on archaeological building recording associated with planning approval for Berwick Barracks has been made by Northumberland County Council.

The Living Barracks project will see the existing exhibitions, gallery and cultural space updated, the relocation of the Berwick Archives to the Barracks, and the provision of studio spaces for local artists and makers.

The Parade Ground will be improved and – in a later phase – the remaining empty barracks blocks will be returned to accommodation.

Berwick Barracks.

Work has already started with the refurbishment of the old Mobilisation (Mob) Store to create a temporary cinema; the creation of new studio spaces and the move of the KOSB Association, and its collection, across the Parade Ground to a temporary new home while the transformation of the East Block takes place.

The project has received £4.5m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and £4.2m from Arts Council England.

At the Old Brewery, Berwick Community Development Trust is seeking discharge of conditions on internal wall insulation, mortar mix, windows, cycle parking, pedestrian access, construction method statement and travel plan on its approved plans for the Brewery Lane site.

It has previously been awarded £510,000 by Northumberland County Council and the North East Combined Authority towards its £900,000 target for its proposed conversion of the building into artist workshops, teaching space and a gallery.

Elsewhere, an application has been submitted by Dominic Elsworth for the insertion of an additional window, two new flues and the replacement of 2no roof lights at 17A Bridge Street.

An application seeking change of use permission from holiday lets (C1 class) to apartments (C3 class) has been submitted by D Campbell Holdings Ltd for 47 Hide Hill.

And an application has been lodged by Mrs Atkinson for the removal of an existing conservatory to rear of dwelling, and replace with single storey extension to form garden-room, at 129 Main Street North Sunderland.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/