Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new cafe is set to open in Bamburgh with a licence to serve alcohol until 11pm despite stiff opposition from local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A licensing hearing was held as councillors determined whether to grant a premise licence to the Bamburgh Walled Garden, which is expected to open early next year.

However, villagers packed out the council chamber at Northumberland County Council’s headquarters in Morpeth to voice their concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents raised fears about potential noise nuisance as well as fears drunk adults could injure themselves on the planned children’s play area.

Work in progress at Bamburgh walled garden during the summer.

The owners of the site, Bamburgh Castle Viewing Ltd, were keen to stress that that time was to allow for flexibility.

Speaking on the company’s behalf, solicitor Sarah Smith of Sintons explained that the usual opening hours would be from 8am until 6pm. She added: “The applicant has embarked on a project to transform the derelict walled garden into an exiting visitor attraction.

“The estate recognised there was an opportunity to do something better with the walled garden and develop an attraction for families. The overall investment is £2.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Approximately 25 full and part time staff will be employed with potential to increase those numbers during peak times. This will be an important asset to the region.

“It will provide employment opportunities and a year-round offer. It will be a café, shop and facility for events that would benefit both the local and wider community.

“We’re not asking to open up a music venue. We don’t believe it would be as objectionable as people think – residents’ concerns are based on fear, not evidence.

“It’s not a reality – why would anyone spend £2.5 million and let it go to ruin through bad behaviour?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of a number of objectors, solicitor James Kemp argued: “The residents consider that the committee should reject this application.

“Residents are deeply concerned with regards to the times that have been applied for – up to 11 o’clock and 11.30pm for refreshments. Noise travels in this area

“There has been no consultation with residents. It has been pointed out that the village is small – it would not have taken a huge amount to seek consultation, given the applicant is local.

“This is a residential area of a rural village where elderly and whose with health problems reside. There is no night-time economy to speak of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kemp also criticised the applicant’s noise management plan, adding: “The plan has nothing. There is no detail, there is nothing there and I would suggest that fills the committee with any confidence that the noise can be managed.

“The amount of money and it being a nice area aren’t reasons for granting a licence. The applicant simply hasn’t done enough to persuade you that the issue of noise can be prevented.”

Following submissions, the committee decided to grant the applicant’s request in full – the venue will be licensed to serve alcohol from 10am until 11pm from Monday to Sunday, and serve late-night refreshments from 11pm until 11.30pm.