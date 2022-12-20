The £120,000 project being led by Bamburgh Parish Council will receive £10,000 from the county council’s parks enhancement capital programme for 2022/23.

The project, which is already well underway, has also received £60,000 from the Catherine Cookson Charitable Trust, £20,000 from the Lord Crewe Charity plus £30,000 of other external funding and local community fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will feature a pirate ship and aims to create a new 'destination' play facility that will improve safety and security and include a wide range of new accessible and inclusive play equipment.

Bamburgh play area and tennis court.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, and county councillor for Bamburgh, said: “The parish council have brought the community together to rebuild the playpark.

“Many residents have also contributed to this project so the village can have a new playpark for their children and grandchildren, along with the many thousands of visitors who come to Bamburgh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad