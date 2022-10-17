An application for the proposed detached home off Radcliffe Park is due to be decided by Northumberland County Council’s north area planning committee on Thursday.

Steve and Rachel Cole, who currently live in Newark, Nottinghamshire, want to relocate their family to Bamburgh so they can support Rachel’s parents, who live in village, as they get older.

The proposal has split opinion with five objections and four letters of support from the public, while the views of statutory consultees are also mixed.

The proposed development site is between the B1341 and the B1342.

Bamburgh Parish Council support the application and contend the proposal complies with the neighbourhood plan as the property will be for a single principal residence.

The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership is also supportive.

However, the council’s building conservation officer argues the scheme does not respond positively to established design character and the highways department says the proposed development is located in an unsustainable location.

Planning officer Claire Simm, in a report to the North Northumberland Local Area Council, states: ‘As the proposal sits outside of the settlement boundary for Bamburgh and does not meet any of the exceptions listed in either the Northumberland Local Plan or North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan, the principle of the development is unacceptable and cannot be supported.

‘The scale of the main house is considered acceptable; however, it is linked to the one and half storey garage with a single storey extension which incorporates a boot room, utility and extension to the family room. It is considered that the overall width of the proposed dwelling, which is slightly over 31m is not in keeping with the scale and character of the neighbouring development.

‘Furthermore, it is considered that the density of the development is inappropriate. The single dwelling is sited in the centre of a large plot and would be incongruous having regard to the strong building form of the neighbouring development.