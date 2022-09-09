Bamburgh hotel plans barrier to control car park access
A Bamburgh hotel is planning to install an automatic barrier to control access to its car park.
The Victoria Hotel has lodged a planning application for a barrier on its Ingram Road car park, some 150 yards from the hotel itself.
A planning report by JW Planning states: “The car park is owned by Keeping Inn Ltd and is used for car parking by guests of the Victoria Hotel, located a short distance away on Front Street, which is run by Keeping Inn Ltd.
"The installation of the barrier is required in order for the applicant to maintain control of use of the car park to hotel guests and others who have authorisation to use it.
"The barrier is to be located discreetly away from Ingram Road and, as such, visibility of it from the latter will be minimal.”
The barrier would be made of aluminimum with a graphite grey coloured stainless steel cabinet.