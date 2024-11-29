A request for some new technology resulted in Alnwick Town Council awarding Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery with a £1,000 grant.

They funds will be used to purchase replacement computers to carry out a series of tasks including digital recording.

Mayor Geoff Watson, commented: “The museum benefits the people of Alnwick by telling the story of the local area, attracting visitors and contributing to the local economy.

"It also supports local organisations by providing loans boxes free of charge to local schools, home school families, childminders, and uniformed youth groups.

“The £1,000 grant will help them to stay up-to-date with the required technology.”