A Backworth playground has been targeted by vandals again, putting popular equipment at risk and costing thousands of pounds in damage.

The Castle Park site has had a long history of vandalism, including the removal of the previous play area in 2007 when repeated damage became too costly to maintain.

A new playground was installed in 2013 but shortly after opening, the safety surface began to suffer the same issues.

With the help of additional funding, North Tyneside Council installed a more durable surface designed to cover and protect the damaged areas. This hard-wearing surface cost £16,000 and has so far withstood attempts to damage it, including efforts to melt it using electric scooters.

Repairs carried out following vandalism.

Unfortunately, a new area of rubber surfacing, beneath the zip wire, has recently been ripped up causing a small deep hole.

The council’s playground team are working hard to patch this up for now, but the authority doesn’t have the budget to carry out ongoing repairs of this scale.

Cllr Hannah Johnson, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Play areas are incredibly important to local families so it’s really frustrating to see them damaged, especially repeatedly.

"A significant amount of resources has been invested in this site over recent years to address ongoing issues.

A new surface was laid in 2013.

“Continued vandalism not only undermines these efforts but also places additional strain on maintenance and repair services.”

Castle Park is overlooked by homes and regularly used by dog walkers, families and people travelling to and from bus stops nearby yet the incidents are rarely reported.

If you see anything, please report it to 101 and quote crime reference number NP-20250609-0502