Attendance records revealed for all 67 Northumberland county councillors

As part of their duties as elected members, councillors are expected to attend a number of meetings throughout the course of the year.

In Northumberland, these range from full council – involving all 67 members – through planning meetings to scrutiny committees. Committees are split along party lines, with the Conservatives getting the most members as the largest party, followed by Labour as the opposition.

The rest of the spaces on the committee are held by the smaller parties – the Independent Group, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party. The county council keeps a record of all members’ attendance at meetings throughout the year.

Northumberland County Council Headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.

This year, the data shows that just three councillors attended all of their meetings – Coun Nick Morphet (Green, Humshaugh), Coun Alan Sharp (Liberal Democrat, Haydon with Hadrian), and Coun Mark Swinburn (Conservative, Cramlington Village). A further nine councillors had attendances of 90% or higher.

