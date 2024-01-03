Attendance records revealed for all 67 Northumberland county councillors
As part of their duties as elected members, councillors are expected to attend a number of meetings throughout the course of the year.
In Northumberland, these range from full council – involving all 67 members – through planning meetings to scrutiny committees. Committees are split along party lines, with the Conservatives getting the most members as the largest party, followed by Labour as the opposition.
The rest of the spaces on the committee are held by the smaller parties – the Independent Group, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party. The county council keeps a record of all members’ attendance at meetings throughout the year.
This year, the data shows that just three councillors attended all of their meetings – Coun Nick Morphet (Green, Humshaugh), Coun Alan Sharp (Liberal Democrat, Haydon with Hadrian), and Coun Mark Swinburn (Conservative, Cramlington Village). A further nine councillors had attendances of 90% or higher.
The LDRS has rounded up the attendance of all councillors below, sorted alphabetically.
|Name
|Ward
|Party
|Expected
|Present
|Attendance
|Caroline Ball
|Ashington Central
|Labour
|35
|£33
|94%
|David Bawn
|Morpeth North
|Conservative
|23
|13
|57%
|John Beynon
|Morpeth Stobhill
|Conservative
|36
|31
|86%
|Les Bowman
|Holywell
|Labour
|33
|32
|97%
|Steven Bridget
|Rothbury
|Independent Group
|21
|4
|19%
|Daniel Carr
|South Blyth
|Conservative
|23
|14
|61%
|Eileen Cartie
|Wensleydale
|Labour
|23
|19
|83%
|Gordon Castle
|Alnwick
|Conservative
|31
|23
|73%
|Trevor Cessford
|Hexham Central with Acomb
|Conservative
|37
|32
|86%
|Eve Chicken
|Seghill with Seaton Delaval
|Conservative
|36
|24
|67%
|Terry Clark
|Amble
|Labour
|20
|14
|70%
|Anne Dale
|Stocksfield and Broomhaugh
|Independent Group
|54
|47
|87%
|Wayne Daley
|Cramlington North
|Conservative
|27
|19
|70%
|Lyle Darwin
|Ponteland East with Stannington
|Conservative
|23
|17
|74%
|Scott Dickinson
|Druridge Bay
|Labour
|27
|17
|63%
|Richard Dodd
|Ponteland North
|Conservative
|41
|35
|85%
|Christine Dunbar
|Cramlington Eastfield
|Conservative
|22
|10
|45%
|Elizabeth Dunn
|Lynemouth
|Labour
|30
|22
|73%
|Paul Ezhilchelvan
|Cramlington South East
|Conservative
|35
|31
|89%
|Suzanne Fairless-Aitken
|Hexham East
|Liberal Democrats
|32
|21
|66%
|David Ferguson
|Hartley
|Conservative
|27
|18
|67%
|Barry Flux
|Cramlington West
|Conservative
|47
|42
|89%
|Julie Foster
|Stakeford
|Labour
|30
|16
|53%
|Brian Gallacher
|Haydon
|Labour
|29
|28
|97%
|Lynne Grimsahw
|Bothal
|Labour
|26
|25
|96%
|Colin Hardy
|Norham and Islandshires
|Conservative
|38
|25
|92%
|Georgina Hill
|Berwick East
|Independent Group
|37
|32
|86%
|Colin Horncastle
|South Tynedale
|Conservative
|34
|29
|85%
|Ciff Humphrey
|Newsham
|Conservative
|33
|21
|64%
|Isabel Hunter
|Berwick West with Ord
|Liberal Democrats
|40
|37
|92%
|Ian Hutchinson
|Haltwhistle
|Conservative
|34
|28
|82%
|Peter Jackson
|Ponteland South with Heddon
|Conservative
|28
|7
|25%
|Veronica Jones
|Ponteland West
|Conservative
|35
|29
|83%
|Derek Kennedy
|Hexham West
|Independent Group
|19
|18
|95%
|James Lang
|Seaton with Newbiggin West
|Labour
|31
|26
|84%
|Scott Lee
|Cramlington Eastfield
|Independent Group
|25
|20
|80%
|Mark Mather
|Wooler
|Conservative
|35
|22
|63%
|Nick Morphet
|Humshaugh
|Green
|34
|34
|100%
|Mary Murphy
|Choppington
|Independent Group
|21
|17
|81%
|Kath Nisbet
|Croft
|Labour
|22
|18
|82%
|Nick Oliver
|Corbridge
|Conservative
|39
|33
|85%
|Ken Parry
|Hirst
|Labour
|25
|23
|92%
|Wendy Pattison
|Longhoughton
|Conservative
|48
|32
|67%
|Wojciech Ploszaj
|Kitty Brewster
|Conservative
|30
|25
|83%
|Mark Purvis
|College
|Labour
|25
|16
|64%
|Jeff Reid
|Plessy
|Liberal Democrats
|40
|31
|78%
|Guy Renner Thompson
|Bamburgh
|Conservative
|61
|37
|61%
|Margaret Richardson
|Cowpen
|Labour
|22
|19
|86%
|John Riddle
|Bellingham
|Conservative
|37
|29
|78%
|Malcolm Robinson
|Bedlington West
|Non-aligned
|36
|32
|89%
|Glen Sanderson
|Longhorsley
|Conservative
|59
|50
|85%
|Angie Scott
|Prudhoe North
|Labour
|23
|15
|65%
|Catherine Seymour
|Berwick North
|Conservative
|39
|32
|82%
|Alan Sharp
|Haydon with Hadrian
|Liberal Democrats
|32
|32
|100%
|Liz Simpson
|Newbiggin Central and East
|Labour
|37
|29
|78%
|Gordon Stewart
|Prudhoe South
|Conservative
|40
|39
|98%
|Martin Swinbank
|Alnwick
|Green
|43
|37
|86%
|Mark Swinburn
|Cramlington Village
|Conservative
|29
|29
|100%
|Christine Taylor
|Bedlington Central
|Independent Group
|27
|22
|81%
|Trevor Thorne
|Shilbottle
|Conservative
|38
|28
|74%
|David Towns
|Pegswood
|Conservative
|26
|10
|38%
|Holly Waddell
|Bywell
|Independent Group
|24
|16
|67%
|Alex Wallace
|Sleekburb
|Labour
|42
|38
|90%
|Anna Watson
|Isabella
|Labour
|32
|24
|75%
|Jeff Watson
|Amble west with Warkworth
|Conservative
|55
|37
|67%
|Richard Wearmouth
|Morpeth Kirkhill
|Conservative
|52
|37
|71%
|Rebecca Wilczek
|Bedlington East
|Labour
|29
|22
|76%