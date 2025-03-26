Ashington Town Council is linking up with Northumberland County Council to improve public transport passenger experience and accessibility.

On behalf of the county council, town council officers Mark Air and Ryan Appleby have successfully installed stand information at Ashington Bus Station, providing clear guidance for passengers.

While Ashington Town Council's direct responsibility is limited to the provision of bus shelters, it is dedicated to going above and beyond to support residents.

Working closely with the county council’s bus ambassador, Bill Lynch, the council is developing a strategic approach across Ashington.

One of the stands at Ashington Bus Station.

The county council will provide user information, allowing a targeted strategy that prioritises the most frequently used bus stops, with a strong emphasis on creating accessible and comfortable waiting spaces for residents.

In addition to shelter improvements, Ashington Town Council officers are committed to supporting the repair and upgrade of timetable cabinets.

Mr Lynch said: “As new timetables are rolled out across the County, Northumberland County Council would welcome more town and parish councils to support efforts to ensure timetables are updated.

“The county council will continue to supply timetables and pieces of consumables such as Perspex sheets, display cases etc, whilst local staff or volunteers ensure that bus stops display accurate timetable information for the benefit of their local residents.”

For up-to-date information on bus services, residents are encouraged to check online timetables at www.nexus.org.uk/bus/timetables

Town and parish councils or local transport groups who want more information, or feel they could support timetables updates, should contact Mr Lynch by email – [email protected]