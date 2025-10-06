Ashington Town Council has decided to speak out against the actions of people protesting over immigration issues.

Members unanimously agreed at a recent meeting to issue a statement criticising actions that they believe are spreading “hatred and unrest”.

Ashington is among towns across the country that have had flags flown from lampposts and signs in recent weeks.

In addition, there have been protest gatherings in the town. According to British Unity, there have been specific local concerns following claims that illegal immigrants are being housed in the area and reports of men taking photos of children in local parks.

Ashington Town Council said that it wanted to take a “clear stand” on what has been happening together with community leaders and local groups.

Its detailed statement also includes the following: “Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed flags being illegally attached to public assets, divisive protest marches with inflammatory chanting, vandalism of street signs and road markings, and everyday conversations poisoned by hostility.

“This behaviour does not represent Ashington. We do not support these actions.

“These actions are being driven by a small group, not by the town as a whole. These actions spread hatred and unrest. They divide rather than unite. They damage the reputation we have all worked to build.

“Everyone has the right to peaceful protest, but what we are seeing goes far beyond legitimate expression. These protests achieve nothing positive for Ashington’s image or future.

“The colourful union flags being erected today will become tattered and torn eyesores tomorrow, and it will fall to overstretched public resources to remove them. That is money and staff time that should be invested in improving our community, not repairing damage caused by a destructive few.

“We want to be absolutely certain there is no misunderstanding: we are not challenging anyone’s right to display flags with pride on their own property. The current displays create an atmosphere of exclusion and unease.

“We have heard from residents and community groups asking local leaders to take a stand. This is us taking that stand.

“Misinformation is being deliberately spread to fuel fear and division. We urge anyone with genuine questions or concerns to use proper channels – contact your councillors, attend meetings, speak to community leaders, engage with community groups. Real answers are available through honest, direct conversation, not through inflammatory speech or social media speculation.

“Above all, we want to remind everyone what Ashington truly represents: a welcoming town with a proud history of people from all backgrounds settling here, working hard and contributing to our schools, shops, businesses, and community life.

“We ask every resident to pause and consider: how must our neighbours – whether newly arrived or established for generations – feel when they see these divisive displays and experience the atmosphere of unease and unwelcome being deliberately created on their way to work, school, or the shops?

“Ashington is stronger because of its diversity. Respect, fairness and inclusion are the values that have always bound us together. We will not allow a small minority to undermine these principles.

“We are asking every resident to play their part: reject actions and speech that harm our community, treat all neighbours with respect and help ensure Ashington remains a town we can all be proud to call home.

“The majority of Ashington’s residents believe in decency, community and mutual respect. It is time we made our voices heard more loudly than those who seek to divide us.

“Ashington Town Council stands firmly against discrimination, hatred and division in all its forms. We stand for a welcoming, inclusive community where everyone belongs.”