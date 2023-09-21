Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The councillors took the training online, alongside two council officers and parish councillors from Hexham and West Bedlington.

The training promotes collective action on climate change and helps participants understand the carbon footprint of their actions and decisions.

Leader of Ashington Town Council John Tully said: “The training equipped me with the understanding and tools needed to advocate for sustainable policies, champion eco-friendly initiatives, and guide our community towards a greener, more sustainable future.

Town council representatives and officers collect their carbon literate certificates. (Photo by Ryan Appleby)

“It is about embracing responsibility, inspiring change, and ensuring that our actions today protect and preserve the world we leave for our children and grandchildren.

“Through collective small actions we can achieve significant change, paving the way for a sustainable future that begins right on our doorsteps.”

The participants were presented with recognition for their completion of the training ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the town council’s climate change and environment committee.

Committee chair, Cllr Sophie Robinson, said: “Investing in carbon literacy training is an investment in our community's future.

“Together we can make informed choices and inspire a wave of positive change, reducing our collective carbon footprint and leaving a legacy of environmental stewardship for generations to come.

“As a climate change committee, we are keen to develop the pledges we made on the carbon literacy training into plans and actions.”

The council hopes other local government groups will see the benefit of the training and sign up themselves.

Anne-Marie Soulsby, who delivers the training in Northumberland, said: "Empowering local town councillors with carbon literacy training is not just about knowledge. It is about equipping them with the tools to drive meaningful change within their communities.

“They are now stepping beyond just shaping policies, crafting a greener future for their towns driven by sound knowledge and a shared commitment to the health of our world.