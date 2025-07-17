Ashington Town Council has unanimously agreed to take immediate action in support of preserving one of the town’s most iconic buildings.

At its meeting last week, councillors passed a formal motion recognising the architectural and cultural importance of the Grade II listed Central Arcade, more commonly known as the former Co-op building, and its potential to play a key role in the future regeneration of the town centre.

The motion received full support from all members present.

The council has now written to Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland, urging them to do the following – identify the building as a priority asset for both heritage conservation and economic regeneration; explore funding, partnerships and planning frameworks to secure its restoration or re-use; and take immediate enforcement action to ensure the owner complies with listed building obligations and halts further deterioration.

Originally constructed in 1924 and opened in 1926, the Central Arcade was built for the Ashington Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd and featured a shopping arcade, offices, and a ballroom above.

The building, remodelled in the 1970s as a department store, has now fallen into neglect with trees growing from its walls, visible deterioration throughout and its once-grand central staircase now hidden from public view.

The motion was introduced by Cllr Caroline Ball, who said: “For nearly a century, the Central Arcade has been woven into the fabric of Ashington’s story.

“If we say we have a proud past and a bright future, then this building could be the beacon that connects the two. It deserves to be restored, respected and reimagined as a space that continues to serve our town.”