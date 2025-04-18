Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The so-called Ashington Hole will finally be filled after eight years of uncertainty with the news that plans for a cinema and two restaurants have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on Portland Park has stood empty since 2017 when plans for a replacement council headquarters were scrapped by the then-new Conservative administration.

Now, after almost a decade of frustration, the prominent town centre site is set to get a new lease of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinema will be operated by Reel Cinema, with the project set to be carried out by Northumberland County Council’s development company Advance.

A CGI image of what the new cinema at Portland Park could look like. Photo: Advance Northumberland.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting of the local authority’s strategic planning committee, Hannah Thompson of DPP planning explained the benefits of the scheme.

She said: “This will boost football and spending for the town centre. That spending will allow neighbouring businesses to grow and support the loca economy.”

Coun Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, proposed approval of the plans. She said: “I would like to welcome Reel Cinema to Ashington – and the two restaurants. I’m so pleased we will have somewhere to go and eat with a knife and fork, and not just fast food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ashington is a fantastic place and the people deserve so much. Do I think this is ambitious enough? No – I never will think it’s enough for my town, but it is a vast improvement on what was there.

“Let’s make sure this is the start of redevelopment. Anyone else who wants to invest in Ashington, please do – we need a hotel, we need a conference centre.”

Berwick councillor Georgina Hill added: “I’m from the other side of the county and I’m sick of hearing about the Ashington Hole. It’s great that we’re doing this, it is a positive development and it is great news for the people of Ashington.”

The plans were approved unanimously. The project brings together significant funding from the UK Government, the county council and Advance Northumberland.

A previous planning application for this site was approved in 2020, however this permission had since expired and Advance Northumberland said this new application included significant improvements.