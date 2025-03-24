Weekly drop-in sessions are to be held in the Hirst area of Ashington so local people can call in to view and talk through proposals to improve the area.

Two project officers employed by Northumberland County Council will be at the Hirst Welfare each Wednesday in April between 4pm and 6pm to speak to residents about the Hirst Masterplan.

The Masterplan outlines a hugely ambitious and wide-ranging long-term project aimed at the regeneration of the Hirst and has been developed working alongside the people and who live and work there. It aims to build on the strengths of the Hirst in order to address the challenges in the area and make it a better place to live and visit.

The Hirst estate was developed in the early 1900s to house miners and their families working at the nearby Woodhorn Colliery and contains around 3,300 homes. It was the childhood home of the footballing legends, Bobby and Jack Charlton.

Gary McGuire, Hirst communities and programme manager, said: “We’ve already had many conversations with local people, but we want to ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to be involved and kept up to date.

“We’d love for local residents to come along and meet us for a friendly chat about the plans, and for them to tell us what Hirst means to them, so we can work together to improve the area.”

If you are unable to attend the drop-in sessions and wish to make an individual appointment, you can do so by contacting [email protected] or phone 07561 601843.