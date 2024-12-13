Ashington councillors welcome new railway line
The restored railway was opened by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander on Thursday, with passenger services to run for the first time in 60 years on Sunday.
Ashington is one of the first stations to open on the line, with travellers able to reach Newcastle in under 40 minutes.
The town council’s civic head and county councillor for Ashington Central, Caroline Ball, said: “I’m over the moon – I’m very excited for the train to be in Ashington. It is a marvellous opportunity for Ashington. It can only be a good thing for the next generation.”
The town is currently the subject of a £30 million regeneration programme alongside the £300 million new railway. Proposals include a new cinema, the redevelopment of Wansbeck Square and improved pedestrian movement between the town centre and the new high street.
Coun Brian Gallacher, Haydon ward added: “It has been a long-awaited project which is very much welcome. Hopefully it will kick-start regeneration around the town and bring in jobs and new investment.”
The town is also benefiting from a £50 million new campus for Northumberland College, which is currently under construction.
Cllr Gemma Hemsley, College ward, said: “It’s a historic moment, isn’t it? It’s nice to have the Northumberland Line open, especially for the young people. It’s a brilliant opportunity for not just the residents but those who want to visit Ashington.
“I think a lot more businesses will open up here because people can get to us now.”
