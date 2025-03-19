Ashington is set to benefit from a new community and youth facility after plans for a new three-storey site on Wansbeck square received the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building will feature performance and event space, training facilities, office space, community services and a café. Work to demolish six existing units on the prominent town centre site began in late 2024.

The new building will site just to the north of the town’s new railway station on the £298 million Northumberland Line. It is hoped the development will act as a new, attractive gateway for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, concerns were raised at Tuesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee over the impact on traffic in the surrounding area. The development would mean that the return access from the new railway station car park and Kenilworth Road would be permanently blocked off.

A CGI of what the new Ashington community building will look like. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Speaking at the meeting, local resident Andrew Carmichael said: “There is a total disregard for the well-established return route back onto Station Road. I have used that route for a good 40 years.

“With the opening of the new railway station recently, people have realised there is a real issue.”

The changes mean drivers will have to drive south on Kenilworth Road through a residential area before returning to station road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Malcolm Robinson shared residents’ concerns and was also unconvinced by the design of the scheme.

He said: “I don’t like this one. The traffic coming out of the station car park hasn’t been thought through – it has to go through a housing estate. The car park has 270 spaces – we want to make this transformational but traffic is a problem.

“The main point is the aesthetics of it. It looks like a block of Lego bricks. It is laziness – we could have been more ambitious, we could have had something better than this box.

“If we’re going to do it, we should o it properly and not do it on the cheap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cllr Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, was supportive.

She said: “Whatever was put on this site within the town centre, we would be discussing the same issues because with the other buildings the access problem will be there. No matter what was to be put here we would be discussing the very same thing.

“We have some fantastic things in Ashington, but what is on this site currently is an absolute eyesore and it has been since I was young. This is an opportunity, it is a welcome investment in the town centre.

“Do I think it is everything that has bee promised? No – but it is better than we have got, night and day.”

Cllr Jeff Reid added: “If it is good enough for Coun Ball, it is good enough for me.”

The plans were voted through by 11 votes to one.