Ashington cocktail bar Vice City granted licence to extend opening hours
The Vice City cocktail bar had applied for permission to remain open until 3am, serving alcohol until 2.30am.
However, during discussions at a Northumberland County Council licensing hearing, the owners agreed to change this.
The club will now be allowed to open until 2.30am and serve alcohol until 2am from Friday until Sunday, while the previous opening times will remain in place throughout the week.
The decision was made to grant a new licence despite an objection from a local resident.
The resident, whose name was redacted, said they would like to register their “vehement opposition” to the application, arguing it had attracted “more than its fair share of altercations and public nuisance”. The objector also raised concerns, writing: “The fallout from this establishment in the form of litter is clear for all to see.
“People are concerned about the turtles in the ocean – they will soon be concerned by the poor residents of Myrtle Street being smothered under the weight of discarded single use plastic drinking vessels.”
Co-owner David Weild said a bin was provided at the door of the club and drinks would not be allowed to be taken outside.
He added: “We did have the owner of another venue in for several weeks in January and I believe the objector is a regular at that person’s venue. To me, it seems like it is not a genuine complaint.”
Licensee Paul Weild said he was happy to change the opening times, as the new proposals would still allow them to compete with other venues.