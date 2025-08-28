Ashington cinema plans set to take a major step forward

Councillors are expected to approve the final business case for a major regeneration project in Ashington next week.

The move is said to be the final hurdle to be crossed before construction of the new cinema and restaurant complex at Portland Park begins in early 2026.

Cabinet members will consider the case for the £36 million scheme on Wednesday.

The development will feature a five-screen cinema, a “competitive socialising space” and two restaurants.

A computer generated image of a new cinema in Ashington.

According to Land Agents Savills, examples of competitive socialising spaces includes the likes of bowling alleys, urban mini-golf and breakout rooms.

The site has been left vacant for around a decade. Plans for a new HQ for the county council were proposed by the then-Labour administration, but these were scrapped when the Tories came to power in 2017.

Since then, the site has been left unused after being cleared for development in 2016, leading to the local nickname “the Ashington hole”.

Labour’s Coun Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward on the county council, has long called for action to “fill the hole”.

Reacting to the latest news, she said: “It’s very positive to see that the Portland Park plans are set for the go-ahead and I’m sure local people will welcome progress on this site and further sites around the town.”

Planning approval was granted earlier this year for the project and the preferred operator, REEL Cinemas have restated their commitment to operating a new cinema in Ashington.

The construction contract has been procured, and Advance Northumberland will be working with contractor Robertson Construction Group to build the cinema complex.

Deputy council leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “Subject to cabinet approval next week, this is another major milestone in the regeneration of Ashington. The town is seeing a raft of improvements, from a new rail station and passenger rail line, a new college and the creation of this cinema and retail offer.

“It’s great to see confidence continue to build in the town and we’re looking forward to Portland Park cinema and restaurants construction getting underway in the near future.”

The project is being led by Advance Northumberland, the county council’s development company, and jointly funded by the Government, the council and Advance itself.

Steven Harrison, CEO of Advance Northumberland, said: “This project is a cornerstone of the regeneration strategy for Ashington.

“It brings not just a cinema, but a wider leisure destination that we’re confident will become a real hub of activity and enjoyment for local residents and visitors alike. We’re proud to be leading on this transformation and look forward to getting spades in the ground in the near future.”

Ashington is home to some of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the North East, with 64.9% of households in the Hirst ward experiencing some level of deprivation. The town has a historic connection to the mining industry, but has suffered economically since the collieries closed.

The new development will create the equivalent of 34 new jobs, while there is also hope it will attract new visitors to the town.

A report set to be presented to the cabinet states that the cinema is “intended to stimulate investment by other local leisure and hospitality businesses”.