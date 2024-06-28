Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to open an art studio with an iconic view of Holy Island have been refused.

The proposed site, in one of the harbour stores, is just a few yards from the upturned fishing boats often featured in views of Lindisfarne Castle.

Berwickshire man James Simpson applied to Northumberland County Council for permission to use Store Q as an art studio and carry out repairs, including a new roof, floor and doors.

However, several objections were made on health and safety grounds due to its proximity to the working harbour.

Hulls of upturned fishing boats near Holy Island harbour.

Harbourmaster Paul Douglas said: “The position of the shed is at the beginning of the pier leading directly to a very busy working harbour, used daily by the fishermen, multiple vans, articulated lorries, JCB, freezer vans, low loaders to name but a few.

"The pier is often used by the emergency services to accommodate the RNLI , the coastguard, the ambulance service and fire brigade.

"My objections are of a safety concern - the shed forms part of a busy working harbour and an Art Studio with footfall directly onto the pier or mending/freezer sheds would cause an immediate safety hazard.”

Richard Ward, secretary of the Holy Island Fishermen's Society, added: “Due to the extremely busy environment the objection is based on health and safety issues. Any changes to the use of this shed will have a major impact on the users of the site.”

Fisherman William Shell said: “I know from personal experience, as a fisherman of 30-plus years, that the amount of traffic relating to the Holy Island fishing industry, is extremely high. That area must be kept safe from the public.”

And local resident Janet Dypevaag commented: “The idea of repairing the shed sounds fine. But I can clearly see an accident waiting to happen if the public are to be milling around where the fishermen work.”

A planning report indicated the art studio would not be used to display and sell works of art.

