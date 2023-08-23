It will start on Tuesday (August 29) and is expected to last up to two weeks. During this time, some car park spaces adjacent to The Maltings building will be out of use.

As part of the design work and planning permission process, three archaeological trial pits are required to support the proposal to extend and redevelop the existing venue.The one metre pits will be dug sequentially to minimise disruption. Sixteen car parking spaces adjacent to The Maltings building will be out of use for the first six days and then five parking spaces will be out of use for a further three days. Signage will be displayed to notify motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, said: “This archaeological investigation work needs to be done as soon as possible so that there are no delays to the planning application process and the overall project.

Local residents adjacent to the site are also being written to in order to inform them of the work.

“The contractors will be working on site to keep disruption and noise to a minimum and if there is anything of historical interest found, this will need to be recorded and managed accordingly.”

ECUS LTD has been appointed by the council to carry out the works.

Coun Catherine Seymour, Berwick North county councillor, said: “I would like to thank all the residents, businesses and car park users for their patience while these works are undertaken.