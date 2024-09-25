Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal to redevelop a large derelict site in Morpeth town centre has received an approval recommendation.

The report by planners at Northumberland County Council comes ahead of decision day for the plans to create a care home and a number of care apartments on the site of the former Benfield Motors showroom, in Castle Square near one of the entrances to Carlisle Park.

Members of the council’s Strategic Planning Committee will vote on the application during a meeting at County Hall on Tuesday, October 1.

After many years and the subsequent acquisition of a number of neighbouring properties adjacent to the original Benfield site, developer Roseville (Hillgate) Limited was finally in a position to submit a bid to the local authority for a total of 105 apartments – a combination of 81 single bedrooms and 24 suites – with associated car parking and landscaping late last year.

An artist’s impression of a section of the proposed development.

There were 14 supporting comments from local residents with regard to developing a derelict site with a suitable scheme and design, but there were also five objections that raised concerns about the proposed scale and design and impact to the surrounding area such as designated heritage assets.

The planning officer report recommends that the committee is “minded to approve” the application subject to the resolution of flood evacuation measures and subject to a section 106 agreement securing financial contributions to healthcare (£41,100) and open space (£10,000).

It also includes the following: “There is currently a lack of evidence to demonstrate the need for special care accommodation. There has also been ‘less than substantial harm’ identified to the impacts on designated heritage impacts from statutory consultees.

“It is considered, however, that the positive aspects and public benefits, on balance, override the harm with the application being in accordance with the spatial strategy to direct accommodation to main towns and a location that is most suitable to vulnerable people with essential services, transport connections and recreational open space within walking distance.

“There is also the provision of specialised housing for older persons with an additional offer of choice in a prime location within Morpeth town centre.

“The redevelopment of the site also supports the vitality and viability of Morpeth town centre with additional footfall and securing the redevelopment of a long-standing, unsightly and contaminated brownfield site.”