Following the success of last year’s events, Northumberland County Council has expanded its Apprenticeship Connect programme to reach more communities across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will offer valuable opportunities to speak with current apprentices and managers, connect with apprenticeship providers (including Northumberland Skills), learn about the support available for apprentices at the council and explore whether an apprenticeship is the right pathway for career success.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Apprenticeships are an investment in the future, not only for individuals but for our communities and local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of our Apprenticeship Connect events and discover how apprenticeships can transform lives and support the growth of our county.”

Apprenticeship awards at the county council.

The council has almost 400 apprentices in positions from social workers and data to civil engineers and electricians. It is also celebrating the graduation of 85 of these apprentices, who are completing their qualifications this year.

The 2025 programme was launched during this year’s National Apprenticeship Week. Its theme – Skills for Life – highlights how apprenticeships provide lifelong benefits, not only for young people starting their careers but also for employees looking to upskill or retrain and for employers seeking to address skills gaps and grow their businesses.

Upcoming Apprenticeship Connect events include at County Hall, Morpeth, on Saturday, February 15 from 10am to 1pm and Alnwick Adult Learning Centre on Saturday, March 8 from 10am to 1pm.

In addition, Berwick Academy on Saturday, March 22 from 10am to 1pm and Queen Elizabeth High School, Hexham, on Saturday, April 5 from 10am to 1pm.

For more information, go to https://nland.uk/NAW2025