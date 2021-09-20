Applications invited from Alnwick groups for £35,000 council grant scheme

Applications have opened for a grant scheme run by Alnwick Town Council.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 20th September 2021, 2:04 pm
Alnwick.

Voluntary and community organisations based in, or predominantly serving Alnwick, are encouraged to apply for financial assistance.

The aim of the grants is to provide some financial support to help local organisations and groups to carry on providing the valuable services to the town.

Mayor Lynda Wearn said “The town council know how important these groups and organisations are to the town, so I am pleased that we have a grants budget of £35,000, including £2,000 for environmental grant applications for groups or organisations wishing to undertake planting schemes in the town”.

Alnwick Town Council also has an events grant budget for organisations or groups wishing to apply for a grant towards the cost of an event in Alnwick. Applications for events should be sent in three months before the event is planned.

Grant criteria and application forms are available on the Alnwick Town Council website. Forms must be submitted by October 17.

Read More

Read More
Winners at the LOVE Northumberland Awards in pictures

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.