Applications invited from Alnwick groups for £35,000 council grant scheme

Alnwick.

Voluntary and community organisations based in, or predominantly serving Alnwick, are encouraged to apply for financial assistance.

The aim of the grants is to provide some financial support to help local organisations and groups to carry on providing the valuable services to the town.

Mayor Lynda Wearn said “The town council know how important these groups and organisations are to the town, so I am pleased that we have a grants budget of £35,000, including £2,000 for environmental grant applications for groups or organisations wishing to undertake planting schemes in the town”.

Alnwick Town Council also has an events grant budget for organisations or groups wishing to apply for a grant towards the cost of an event in Alnwick. Applications for events should be sent in three months before the event is planned.

Grant criteria and application forms are available on the Alnwick Town Council website. Forms must be submitted by October 17.