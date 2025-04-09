Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application to transform the Gymnasium Gallery in Berwick has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former military gymnasium connected to Berwick Barracks is currently used by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust to host its temporary programme of modern and contemporary art between April and October each year.

The aim of the project is to provide The Maltings with a fully functioning and flexible gallery and events space that can be used all year round. It will also operate as part of the wider Living Barracks offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting aspects such as external fabric repairs, internal restoration and internal alterations, the design, access and heritage statement as part of the application documents includes the following: “The scope of the fabric repairs includes re-pointing and stone repairs to the walls, mitigating any issues with leaks in the roof, restoration of the windows and doors including fixing of any rotten timbers and full re-painting, mitigation of existing roof leaks.

The Gymnasium Gallery. Picture courtesy of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

“The internal restoration works include refurbishment of the existing original flooring, mitigation of damp issues with provision of new breathable paint, retention and potential restoration of the existing climbing racks and rot repairs and mitigation.

“It has been indicated that the existing condition of the building including lack of thermal insulation and inefficient heating system makes it uncomfortable to inhabit as a gallery or an event space.

“Therefore, it is essential to provide the necessary thermal improvements – including insulating the roof, provision of secondary glazing and rethinking the heating strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An air source heat pump is proposed as a high-efficiency sustainable heating system and it will require an air-handling unit located in the East Range yard.”

A separate bid for the proposed new Maltings venue was recently submitted and at a full council meeting last week, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council unanimously agreed to support the planning application.

It also said that as the council is currently operating within the pre-election period, no further comments will be made at this time.

In addition, whilst it has asked the county council to consider suggestions in relation to the proposed mass of the building and the impact on the skyline, Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society also supports the application – saying that the project needs to go ahead now as a vital element of the regeneration of the town centre.