Application to refurbish and extend the cafe and kitchen at Plessey Woods Country Park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The park – which is located between Bedlington (to the east) and Stannington (to the west) – offers 100 acres of woodland, meadow and riverside to explore, and there is also a children’s play area.
The woodland is home to many birds, such as the great spotted woodpecker, nuthatch and tree creeper, as well as animals including the red squirrel, roe deer and fox.
The banks of the River Blyth are also an important habitat for wildlife, such as kingfishers, dippers and otters.
Wording for the recent bid to improve facilities is as follows: ‘Work to refurbish and extend the cafe and kitchen of the visitor centre and to refurbish the adjacent public toilets’.
The Mining Remediation Authority has been commissioned to prepare a Coal Mining Risk Assessment Report. This is because due to the potential for unrecorded shallow mine workings, an intrusive site investigation will be required.
The report’s conclusion includes the following: “The risk to the site from legacy mining features is medium.
“Nevertheless, subject to the undertaking of appropriate site investigations and any potential necessary remedial measures as outlined in this report, the Mining Remediation Authority considers that the site may be made safe and stable for future development and the risk to the development reduced to low.
“The recorded coal mining legacy issues present within the site do not pose any particular implications for the layout of the proposed development.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.