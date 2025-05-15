An application to extend the commercial premises for a family-run business has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westgate Labs, which currently employs 15 people, operates a purpose-built laboratory from the family farm at Middle Stobswood.

Established in 1999, it specialises in sustainable parasite control for horses and other grazing animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samples are sent into the laboratory by post from across the UK, where they are processed by a team of technicians. Trained staff are also available to provide results and expert advice.

The entrance to Westgate Labs. Picture by Google.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of Westgate Labs includes the following: “Westgate Labs has grown consistently by 5-8% per year and now serves approximately 43,000 active customers, with an annual turnover exceeding £1million.

“The current building, designed and built in 2011, houses the office, laboratory bays, kitchen, toilet and storage space. However, it is no longer fit-for-purpose as the operation has outgrown the available facilities and the team faces constraints which limit their ability to process additional samples or develop new, innovative testing techniques.

“It is proposed that the current building is altered and extended in order to create the additional space that is required to allow this business to expand. This will also will create new employment opportunities in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new extension would provide space for offices, staff room, toilets and a utility area, along with a new main entrance. This would free up space in the current building to expand the number of lab bays from four to 10.

“The proposal includes the provision of an accessible toilet and entrance ramp to ensure inclusivity to all current and future staff, and for all visitors.”