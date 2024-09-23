Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid to convert the former {my}dentist in Berwick into a home has been approved.

Peter Coulter applied to Northumberland County Council for the proposed change of use of the former dental practice premises at Victoria House, 17 Castlegate, into a single three storey private dwelling – with minor alterations and repairs.

And the plans have now received the green light from the local authority under delegated powers.

The {my}dentist practice shut in September 2022 due to “difficulties experienced in recruiting dentists to the area” and there was a further blow to the town when the Burgess and Hyder Dental Group (the dental arches) in Bridge Street closed in early 2023.

Victoria House in Berwick. Picture by Google.

However, later in 2023, a change of use application by Tweedmouth Dental Clinic for the conversion of the former Berwick Advertiser offices on Marygate with the intention of relocating and doubling its capacity was approved by the council.

The planning officer report for the Victoria House application included the following: “The proposed change of use would be acceptable insofar as it would restore the property to its original use and would bring back into use a vacant property.

“The proposals would result in little, if any, change to the external appearance of the building and as such would be acceptable in policy terms.

“The works that have been proposed will preserve the special interest of the listed building and the Berwick upon Tweed Conservation Area of which it forms a part, subject to suitably worded conditions to ensure no harm to significance.”