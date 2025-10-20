Application to carry out works at church in Berwick is approved

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:34 BST
A bid to carry out works at a Church of Scotland church in Berwick has received the green light from Northumberland County Council.

Although the planning application that was lodged with the local authority earlier this year described the interior and exterior proposals for St Andrew’s Wallace Green as ‘minor alterations’, it set out how they would benefit the church community.

A design and access statement, one of the documents submitted, explained the applicant’s view that they would improve energy efficiency and accessibility as well as the quality and flexibility of the existing space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now the plans have been approved by the council’s planning officers under delegated powers.

St Andrew's Wallace Green Church in Berwick.placeholder image
St Andrew's Wallace Green Church in Berwick.

The report by the officers included the following: “Listed Building Consent is sought for exterior and interior alterations to the church to improve accessibility, install underfloor heating system and provide flexible use of spaces.

“New ramp access from side entrance. Removal of pews and opening of existing walls under galleries to improve side halls. New kitchen area in rear hall and two new air source heat pumps.

“Subject to conditions relating to the south west ramp, plumbing and pipe work and historic statues being implemented on any planning permission granted, building conservation have no objections to the proposals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is considered that the proposal would meet the requirements of ENV1 in the Northumberland Local Plan, which states that development to heritage assets should preserve or enhance their significance.”

Related topics:BerwickNorthumberland County CouncilChurch of Scotland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice