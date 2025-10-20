A bid to carry out works at a Church of Scotland church in Berwick has received the green light from Northumberland County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the planning application that was lodged with the local authority earlier this year described the interior and exterior proposals for St Andrew’s Wallace Green as ‘minor alterations’, it set out how they would benefit the church community.

A design and access statement, one of the documents submitted, explained the applicant’s view that they would improve energy efficiency and accessibility as well as the quality and flexibility of the existing space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now the plans have been approved by the council’s planning officers under delegated powers.

St Andrew's Wallace Green Church in Berwick.

The report by the officers included the following: “Listed Building Consent is sought for exterior and interior alterations to the church to improve accessibility, install underfloor heating system and provide flexible use of spaces.

“New ramp access from side entrance. Removal of pews and opening of existing walls under galleries to improve side halls. New kitchen area in rear hall and two new air source heat pumps.

“Subject to conditions relating to the south west ramp, plumbing and pipe work and historic statues being implemented on any planning permission granted, building conservation have no objections to the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is considered that the proposal would meet the requirements of ENV1 in the Northumberland Local Plan, which states that development to heritage assets should preserve or enhance their significance.”