A bid to carry out works at a Church of Scotland church in Berwick has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the planning application describes the interior and exterior plans for St Andrew’s Wallace Green as ‘minor alterations’, it sets out how they would benefit the church community.

A design and access statement, one of the documents submitted to the council, explains the applicant’s view that they would improve energy efficiency and accessibility as well as the quality and flexibility of the existing space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes the following: “The existing heating system is insufficient and inefficient. We propose to replace it with a sustainable system that will improve the levels of comfort for the users with minimal visual and environmental impact as it will be an underfloor heating system mainly powered by air source pumps.

St Andrew's Wallace Green Church in Berwick.

“We propose the construction of a ramp for the north side access. The ramp will be designed to match the existing one in the south entrance, which was added 10 years ago.

“The proposal includes levelling the floor in the interior of the church to allow for easy movement through all its halls and spaces.

“Movil glazed partitions will be used to divide the main hall from the sides and front halls. This will allow for additional activities to take place in these areas when needed and also the possibility of opening all divisions and have one open plan space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will improve the existing service areas in the real hall including a new kitchen, toilets and lounge areas where the community can engage in social activities.

“The south hall will be a multi-use space that could host a café, or it could also be used for smaller gatherings The north hall will continue to be used for office and storage space.”