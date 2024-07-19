A planning application has been submitted.

Plans for a new development of 59 homes on former industrial land in Coldstream have been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions Ltd aims to redevelop the old Rutherfords yard on Duns Road.

Deemed a ‘major housing development’, the plan is to redevelop the land to provide 36 flats and 23 dwelling houses.

The design brief is to provide properties which are of mixed sizes and would address a “wide number of occupancy demands in the local area”.

The homes would range from one-bedroom bungalows to five/six-person houses and also include three/four-person accommodation in the form of houses and terraced blocks of flats.

A report with the application, from Coldstream-based Ross Architectural Ltd, says: “The developer has a vested interest in the development and, along with Eildon Housing Association, recognises the importance that good place making has in providing conservation areas of tomorrow.

“By providing a developer-led solution the proposals adopt a layout and building types that work with the site, landform and established settlement.

“The structure provides a range of accommodation from single bed disabled accommodation to six-person dwellings.

“Green spaces have been provided with seated areas and on-site parking and an electric vehicle charge point is proposed.”

The site lies in the centre of Coldstream and covers an area of two acres (5ha). It is identified in the council’s local plan as zoned for mixed use.

A report submitted adds: “There will be an initial visual impact to the landscape by the loss of the trees, however this will not have a lasting impact on the area, as there are still trees within the immediate vicinity of the site.”