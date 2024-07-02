Application lodged for a new sports hall at King Edward VI School in Morpeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumberland County Council has appointed Atkins Realis to develop proposals for a new four court building at King Edward VI School on behalf of the Cheviot Learning Trust.
The funding for it was approved by the council’s cabinet last month. The sources of funding are the local authority itself, a Department for Education Basic Need Grant and Section 106 (agreements with developers) funding held to create capacity in education in Morpeth.
Explaining the reasoning behind the bid, the design and access statement says: “The provision of new modern sporting facilities on-site will enhance the curriculum offer.
“The need to add to the buildings of the King Edward VI School had been identified through the on-going pupil place planning process. This has identified the need for an additional 43 places being required at the school by September 2025.
“The new sports building will provide up-to-date sports facilities for the school whilst freeing up existing internal space within the school for the expansion and improvement of learning accommodation.
“The new sports building will also be accessible to the community outside of school hours.
“The stakeholders would like the building to be near to the sports pitches, athletics track and playing fields so that pupils can use the changing rooms for sports activities.”
In addition, the statement says: “This project is being developed alongside a separate project for a new 3G pitch. The 3G pitch is indicated within this document, but it will form part of a separate planning application.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.