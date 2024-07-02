Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The next step in the project for a new £6.48million sports hall at Morpeth’s high school has been taken with the submission of a planning application.

Northumberland County Council has appointed Atkins Realis to develop proposals for a new four court building at King Edward VI School on behalf of the Cheviot Learning Trust.

The funding for it was approved by the council’s cabinet last month. The sources of funding are the local authority itself, a Department for Education Basic Need Grant and Section 106 (agreements with developers) funding held to create capacity in education in Morpeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining the reasoning behind the bid, the design and access statement says: “The provision of new modern sporting facilities on-site will enhance the curriculum offer.

King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

“The need to add to the buildings of the King Edward VI School had been identified through the on-going pupil place planning process. This has identified the need for an additional 43 places being required at the school by September 2025.

“The new sports building will provide up-to-date sports facilities for the school whilst freeing up existing internal space within the school for the expansion and improvement of learning accommodation.

“The new sports building will also be accessible to the community outside of school hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The stakeholders would like the building to be near to the sports pitches, athletics track and playing fields so that pupils can use the changing rooms for sports activities.”