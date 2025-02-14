An application to reconfigure and extend Berwick St Mary’s C Of E First School has been submitted.

It is one of the schools changing from a first school to a primary school as part of the education changes for the Berwick Partnership and a dedicated Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) unit is proposed for St Mary’s.

This facility would accommodate 30 special educational needs (SEN) pupils and it would be primarily housed within the new extension, although a connection is proposed to the mainstream school areas to allow some level of integration and enable shared access to the existing hall facilities and library spaces.

A planning statement is one the documents lodged with the bid and it includes the following: “The new extension is single storey and the intention is for the roof level, including the parapet, to align with the existing building height. This will ensure that the building scale and massing is in keeping with the existing site.

“In Northumberland, the number of children and young people who have been diagnosed as having Autism (ASD) or Social Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) as a primary need has been increasing, with significant additional capacity in the county’s nine special schools being required year on year for the past 10 years.

“St Mary’s is one of eight schools in Northumberland which has a Specialist Support Base (SSB) provision. A SSB delivers specialist teaching and support, but on a mainstream school site.

“They are medium to long-term permanent placements and SSB learners move to the full roll of the SSB school.”