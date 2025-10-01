A planning application to create a new dog daycare business in Ponteland has been approved despite dozens of objections.

The change of use bid from the caretakers bungalow at the Ponteland Memorial Hall site to business/commercial use was given the green light by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

It is located adjacent to the hall and is currently an existing dormant residential dwelling formerly occupied by caretakers of the hall.

There were 48 objections from members of the public, along with a petition, and Ponteland Town Council was also against the bid, with the planning officers’ report summarising the various concerns such as what they believe will be increased noise levels from dogs barking and associated activities, and general nuisance and potential safety concerns.

Other concerns were described as “the proposal is located adjacent to a tennis and bowling club, as well as a childcare facility, which objectors consider incompatible with the proposed use” and “fears of increased waste generation and potential for unpleasant odours”.

The report also included the following: “The proposed development would bring a redundant building back into active use and facilitate the establishment of a local business within Ponteland.

“The application would accord with relevant policy. The proposal is therefore recommended for approval.

“It is acknowledged that the site is not located adjacent to any residential properties that would ordinarily be considered sensitive receptors and the adjacent bridleway and footpath would not typically fall within this category.

“However, given concerns raised by local residents and users of the neighbouring tennis and bowls club, it is considered reasonable and necessary to impose a planning condition requiring the submission and approval of a Noise Management Plan.

“This will ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to minimise any potential noise impacts arising from the proposed use.”