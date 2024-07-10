Application for 48 new homes in area of Morpeth gets the green light
The bid by Stonebridge Homes has been approved by Northumberland County Council under delegated powers.
The site covers an area of around 5.18 hectares of greenfield land, comprising of agricultural land with wooded areas.
A total of 36 ‘market dwellings’ and 12 ‘affordable dwellings’ will be built. They will consist of a mixture of semi and detached properties.
A few of the council’s departments did initially object, but amendments were made to address their concerns.
The report by planning officers included the following: “The application site is located within Morpeth's Green Belt inset boundary, as shown on the Northumberland Local Plan, and is shown as an allocated housing site and within the settlement boundary of Morpeth, as shown in the Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan.
“Given the site’s location within the settlement boundary of Morpeth and in close proximity to services, it is considered the proposal would contribute towards the sustainability of the area.
“In terms of design/appearance, layout, landscaping, impact on trees and the impact on residential amenity of occupants of the proposed development and existing nearby properties, it is considered the proposal is acceptable.
“Highways consider the that St George’s Access Road and the existing junction with the B1337 cannot accommodate additional vehicular movements until such time that the approved junction improvement works have been implemented.
“Condition 29 of the permitted planning application 19/00904/FUL requires the completion of the full works, signalised junction of St George’s Access Road and the B1337/Dark Lane, prior to the occupation of the 109th dwelling.
“This assessment of junction capacity included the potential development of up to 50 dwelling on this application site.
“These works, to this date, have not yet been completed, and therefore Highways advise that no additional vehicular movements associated with this development can access the site (be that construction vehicle, private residential vehicle) until these works have been completed.
“A suitably worded condition will be recommended to ensure that no additional vehicular movements are introduced to this junction prior to the works being completed.”
